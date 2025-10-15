If You Invested $100 In Williams-Sonoma Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.01%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion.

Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,167.20 today based on a price of $191.83 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.