If You Invested $100 In Coeur Mining Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.94%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion.

Buying $100 In CDE: If an investor had bought $100 of CDE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $288.20 today based on a price of $22.10 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.