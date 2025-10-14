October 14, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vistra (NYSE:VST) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.32%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion.

Buying $100 In VST: If an investor had bought $100 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,080.49 today based on a price of $205.70 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

