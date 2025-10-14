In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.58 55.83 9.15 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 26.71 7.67 4.48 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.18 1.34 1 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 32.59 5.16 1.57 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 225.68 23.06 9.41 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.04 24.34 3.73 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 24.89 7.02 3.42 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.27 2.54 0.88 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.62 10.16 3.5 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.58 is lower than the industry average by 0.7x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 55.83 which exceeds the industry average by 5.5x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.15 , which is 2.61x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry competitors. Overall, Apple appears to be attractively priced based on its earnings multiples, while also demonstrating robust profitability and growth metrics within the sector.

