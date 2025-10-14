In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.97 9.22 10.39 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.03 8.14 8.09 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.50 1.12 2.33 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 90.93 15.97 21.82 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.69 4.56 5.81 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 366.43 5.67 2.81 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 184 2.03 982.94 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 27.19 7.75 3.88 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.12 2.11 2.87 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.23 0.79 1.76 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.52 2.86 1.59 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.04 2.85 1.19 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 22.73 0.80 1.06 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.11 3.18 0.87 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 10.65 0.74 0.85 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 62.01 4.18 74.13 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 25.97 significantly below the industry average by 0.42x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.22 which exceeds the industry average by 2.21x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.39 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.09% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 11.32%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.