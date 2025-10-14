October 14, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.01%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion.

Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $352.96 today based on a price of $409.01 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

