Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Mat Stock In The Last 15 Years

Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.53%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,837.04 today based on a price of $219.47 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.