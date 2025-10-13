Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Curtiss-Wright Stock In The Last 10 Years

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.65%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In CW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,436.34 today based on a price of $547.10 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

