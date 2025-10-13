$1000 Invested In Alamos Gold 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.6%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,318.51 today based on a price of $33.97 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

