Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.98 6.91 3.48 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.36 2.59 2.72 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.38 3.47 3.20 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 52.70 18.93 4.49 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 93.21 11.06 5.81 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 156.15 12.15 1.79 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.88 1.42 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.68 8.52 4.07 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.18 1.69 0.67 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 15.99 4.71 1.39 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.12 4.28 3.16 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.01 4.24 2.52 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.38 1 0.20 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 61.35 4.51 1.27 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 7.52 0.40 0.10 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 84.67 12.47 0.64 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 40.51 6.1 2.15 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.98 is lower than the industry average by 0.81x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.91 , which is 1.13x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.48 , surpassing the industry average by 1.62x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.76%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

