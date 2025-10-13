October 13, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Sprouts Farmers Market 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.56%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In SFM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SFM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,944.50 today based on a price of $107.79 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

