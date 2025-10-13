October 13, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In JPMorgan Chase Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.93%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $849.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In JPM: If an investor had bought $1000 of JPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,037.49 today based on a price of $308.97 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$309.062.72%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved