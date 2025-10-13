October 13, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Monolithic Power Systems Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 19.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.57%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,970.52 today based on a price of $961.85 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

