If You Invested $100 In Rambus Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.13%. Currently, Rambus has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion.

Buying $100 In RMBS: If an investor had bought $100 of RMBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $621.15 today based on a price of $90.65 for RMBS at the time of writing.

Rambus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

