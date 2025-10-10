October 10, 2025 6:16 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Lam Research Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.21%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRCX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $39,760.90 today based on a price of $129.00 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

