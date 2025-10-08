If You Invested $1000 In Chevron Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,063.35 today based on a price of $153.80 for CVX at the time of writing.

Chevron's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.