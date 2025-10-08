If You Invested $1000 In Toll Brothers Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.98%. Currently, Toll Brothers has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In TOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TOL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,127.83 today based on a price of $132.15 for TOL at the time of writing.

Toll Brothers's Performance Over Last 15 Years

