Brady Board Member Makes $135K Stock Purchase

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Anne GreefSafft De, Board Member at Brady (NYSE:BRC) made a noteworthy insider purchase on October 6,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, De purchased 1,728 shares of Brady, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $135,060.

Brady shares are trading down 0.98% at $75.1 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Discovering Brady: A Closer Look

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brady

Revenue Growth: Brady's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 50.4% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.05, Brady showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Brady's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.25 , Brady's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.41 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.59 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

