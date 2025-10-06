If You Invested $100 In Planet Fitness Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.46%. Currently, Planet Fitness has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion.

Buying $100 In PLNT: If an investor had bought $100 of PLNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $614.94 today based on a price of $97.96 for PLNT at the time of writing.

Planet Fitness's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.