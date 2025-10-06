If You Invested $100 In Phillips 66 Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.17%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion.

Buying $100 In PSX: If an investor had bought $100 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.80 today based on a price of $132.92 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

