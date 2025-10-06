October 6, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Cencora 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Cencora (NYSE:COR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.59%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In COR: If an investor had bought $1000 of COR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,072.70 today based on a price of $302.76 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

COR Logo
CORCencora Inc
$302.63-0.04%
