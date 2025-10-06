$100 Invested In Verisk Analytics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.42%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion.

Buying $100 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $100 of VRSK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $872.27 today based on a price of $250.00 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

