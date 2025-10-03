October 3, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In L3Harris Technologies Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.67%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In LHX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LHX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,800.59 today based on a price of $297.39 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

