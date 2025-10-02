October 2, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Builders FirstSource 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.3%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion.

Buying $100 In BLDR: If an investor had bought $100 of BLDR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $375.98 today based on a price of $128.12 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Builders FirstSource's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

