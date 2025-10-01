$1000 Invested In XPO 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

XPO (NYSE:XPO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 28.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.7%. Currently, XPO has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In XPO: If an investor had bought $1000 of XPO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $158,279.33 today based on a price of $126.93 for XPO at the time of writing.

XPO's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

