Strategic Sale: Timothy OShaughnessy Decides To Exercise Options Worth $2.21M At Graham Hldgs

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on September 30, as OShaughnessy, President and CEO at Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered OShaughnessy, President and CEO at Graham Hldgs, exercising stock options for 7,580 shares of GHC. The total transaction was valued at $2,205,704.

As of Wednesday morning, Graham Hldgs shares are down by 1.22%, with a current price of $1163.0. This implies that OShaughnessy's 7,580 shares have a value of $2,205,704.

Delving into Graham Hldgs's Background

Graham Holdings Co. is a diversified education and media company made up of subsidiaries. Firm operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, and local news; home health and hospice care; and manufacturing. The Company segments into the following seven reportable segments: Kaplan International, Higher Education, Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Automotive. The majority of revenue comes from the Kaplan International segment, which includes higher education, test preparation, language instruction, and professional training. A large portion of company revenue also comes from the television broadcasting segment through advertising.

Breaking Down Graham Hldgs's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Graham Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 30.95% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Graham Hldgs's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 8.43.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 7.64 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.06 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.89, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Graham Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.