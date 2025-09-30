September 30, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.74%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,727.76 today based on a price of $919.86 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MPWR Logo
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$922.574.06%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved