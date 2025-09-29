Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AZZ 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.44%. Currently, AZZ has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,878.47 today based on a price of $109.09 for AZZ at the time of writing.

AZZ's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

