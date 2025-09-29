If You Invested $1000 In Ferguson Enterprises Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE: FERG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.84%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In FERG: If an investor had bought $1000 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,233.25 today based on a price of $225.00 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

