Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Veeva Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.63%. Currently, Veeva Systems has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $1000 of VEEV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,399.40 today based on a price of $290.27 for VEEV at the time of writing.

Veeva Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

