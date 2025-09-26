In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.
Broadcom Background
Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Broadcom Inc
|86.18
|21.66
|27.13
|5.8%
|$8.29
|$10.7
|22.03%
|NVIDIA Corp
|50.62
|43.21
|26.52
|28.72%
|$31.94
|$33.85
|55.6%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
|30.09
|9.49
|12.78
|8.71%
|$684.78
|$547.37
|38.65%
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|96.57
|4.39
|8.89
|1.48%
|$0.72
|$3.06
|31.71%
|Qualcomm Inc
|16.38
|6.73
|4.38
|9.71%
|$3.52
|$5.76
|10.35%
|Micron Technology Inc
|20.66
|3.24
|4.72
|6.1%
|$4.33
|$3.51
|21.65%
|Texas Instruments Inc
|33.28
|10.09
|10.01
|7.85%
|$2.09
|$2.58
|16.38%
|ARM Holdings PLC
|213.11
|21.26
|36.32
|1.88%
|$0.17
|$1.02
|12.14%
|Analog Devices Inc
|62.98
|3.57
|11.87
|1.5%
|$1.33
|$1.79
|24.57%
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|27.03
|5.98
|4.78
|4.71%
|$0.92
|$1.56
|-6.43%
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|23.32
|12.55
|16.95
|4.01%
|$0.18
|$0.37
|30.97%
|STMicroelectronics NV
|60.21
|1.35
|2.23
|-0.05%
|$0.62
|$0.65
|-14.42%
|Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
|201.31
|32.09
|44.93
|8.67%
|$0.07
|$0.15
|273.57%
|ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd
|23.09
|2.57
|1.23
|2.49%
|$26.99
|$25.69
|7.5%
|First Solar Inc
|19.06
|2.80
|5.52
|4.09%
|$0.49
|$0.5
|8.58%
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|47.40
|2.56
|3.30
|2.13%
|$0.38
|$0.55
|-15.36%
|United Microelectronics Corp
|13.52
|1.68
|2.35
|2.45%
|$24.98
|$16.88
|3.45%
|Skyworks Solutions Inc
|31.62
|2.08
|3.13
|1.81%
|$0.23
|$0.4
|6.57%
|Rambus Inc
|47.75
|8.83
|16.94
|4.85%
|$0.08
|$0.14
|30.33%
|Lattice Semiconductor Corp
|313.30
|14.36
|20.34
|0.42%
|$0.02
|$0.08
|-0.08%
|Average
|70.07
|9.94
|12.48
|5.34%
|$41.25
|$34.0
|28.2%
Upon analyzing Broadcom, the following trends can be observed:
-
At 86.18, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.23x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.
-
The elevated Price to Book ratio of 21.66 relative to the industry average by 2.18x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.
-
The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.13, surpassing the industry average by 2.17x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.
-
With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.8% that is 0.46% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.
-
With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion, which is 0.2x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.
-
Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $10.7 Billion, which indicates 0.31x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.
-
The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 22.03% compared to the industry average of 28.2%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
By evaluating Broadcom against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:
-
Broadcom holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.
-
This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Key Takeaways
The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Broadcom indicate that the company is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. On the other hand, Broadcom's high ROE suggests strong profitability, while its low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and growth potential within the industry.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
