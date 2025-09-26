In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 86.18 21.66 27.13 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% NVIDIA Corp 50.62 43.21 26.52 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.09 9.49 12.78 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.57 4.39 8.89 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 16.38 6.73 4.38 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Micron Technology Inc 20.66 3.24 4.72 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Texas Instruments Inc 33.28 10.09 10.01 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 213.11 21.26 36.32 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.98 3.57 11.87 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.03 5.98 4.78 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.32 12.55 16.95 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 60.21 1.35 2.23 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 201.31 32.09 44.93 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.09 2.57 1.23 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 19.06 2.80 5.52 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.40 2.56 3.30 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.52 1.68 2.35 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 31.62 2.08 3.13 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 47.75 8.83 16.94 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 313.30 14.36 20.34 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 70.07 9.94 12.48 5.34% $41.25 $34.0 28.2%

Upon analyzing Broadcom, the following trends can be observed:

At 86.18 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.23x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 21.66 relative to the industry average by 2.18x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.13 , surpassing the industry average by 2.17x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.8% that is 0.46% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion , which is 0.2x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $10.7 Billion , which indicates 0.31x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 22.03% compared to the industry average of 28.2%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Broadcom against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Broadcom holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Broadcom indicate that the company is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. On the other hand, Broadcom's high ROE suggests strong profitability, while its low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and growth potential within the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.