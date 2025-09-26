Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.
Microsoft Background
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Microsoft Corp
|37.17
|10.97
|13.44
|8.19%
|$44.43
|$52.43
|18.1%
|Oracle Corp
|67.44
|34.27
|14.22
|13.12%
|$6.12
|$10.04
|12.17%
|ServiceNow Inc
|115.55
|17.44
|15.94
|3.65%
|$0.65
|$2.49
|22.38%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|126.38
|17.29
|15.55
|3.37%
|$0.68
|$1.86
|15.84%
|Fortinet Inc
|33.15
|30.95
|10.16
|21.88%
|$0.56
|$1.32
|13.64%
|Nebius Group NV
|140.18
|7.13
|98.16
|16.85%
|$0.61
|$0.08
|594.48%
|Gen Digital Inc
|29.68
|7.42
|4.20
|5.83%
|$0.58
|$0.99
|30.26%
|Monday.Com Ltd
|272.74
|8.96
|9.97
|0.14%
|$-0.01
|$0.27
|26.64%
|CommVault Systems Inc
|103.82
|22.65
|7.99
|6.81%
|$0.03
|$0.23
|25.51%
|Dolby Laboratories Inc
|26.35
|2.63
|5.16
|1.78%
|$0.07
|$0.27
|9.25%
|UiPath Inc
|404.67
|3.87
|4.43
|0.09%
|$-0.02
|$0.3
|14.38%
|Qualys Inc
|26.96
|9.61
|7.84
|9.4%
|$0.06
|$0.14
|10.32%
|BlackBerry Ltd
|38.75
|3.79
|5.57
|0.26%
|$0.01
|$0.09
|-1.38%
|Average
|115.47
|13.83
|16.6
|6.93%
|$0.78
|$1.51
|64.46%
When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:
-
At 37.17, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.32x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.
-
With a Price to Book ratio of 10.97, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.79x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.
-
The Price to Sales ratio is 13.44, which is 0.81x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.
-
The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.26% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.
-
The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 56.96x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.
-
The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 34.72x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
-
The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.46%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:
-
Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
-
This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Key Takeaways
For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.