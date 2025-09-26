Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.17 10.97 13.44 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 67.44 34.27 14.22 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 115.55 17.44 15.94 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 126.38 17.29 15.55 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.15 30.95 10.16 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 140.18 7.13 98.16 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 29.68 7.42 4.20 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 272.74 8.96 9.97 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 103.82 22.65 7.99 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.35 2.63 5.16 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 404.67 3.87 4.43 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 26.96 9.61 7.84 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 38.75 3.79 5.57 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Average 115.47 13.83 16.6 6.93% $0.78 $1.51 64.46%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

At 37.17 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.32x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.97 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.79x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 13.44 , which is 0.81x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.26% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 56.96x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 34.72x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.46%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.