$1000 Invested In Federal Signal 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.51%. Currently, Federal Signal has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,010.27 today based on a price of $122.81 for FSS at the time of writing.

Federal Signal's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.