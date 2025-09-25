$1000 Invested In SLB 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.26%. Currently, SLB has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLB: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,102.74 today based on a price of $34.67 for SLB at the time of writing.

SLB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

