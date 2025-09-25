September 25, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Arch Capital Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.75%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion.

Buying $100 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $100 of ACGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $310.20 today based on a price of $90.77 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

