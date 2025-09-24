September 24, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Welltower Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.94%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In WELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WELL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,619.05 today based on a price of $170.97 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

