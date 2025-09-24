If You Invested $1000 In Linde Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.78%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In LIN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,780.98 today based on a price of $474.13 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.