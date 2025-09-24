$1000 Invested In MSCI 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MSCI MSCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.51%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,586.87 today based on a price of $568.94 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

