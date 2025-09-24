September 24, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CoStar Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

CoStar Group CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.82%. Currently, CoStar Group has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSGP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,101.05 today based on a price of $85.60 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

