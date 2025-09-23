September 23, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In M&T Bank Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
M&T Bank MTB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.32%. Currently, M&T Bank has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTB: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,197.48 today based on a price of $200.63 for MTB at the time of writing.

M&T Bank's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

