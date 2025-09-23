Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.72 11.13 13.63 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 75.96 38.61 16.02 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 119.22 17.99 16.45 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 130.11 17.80 16.01 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.87 31.62 10.38 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 138.44 7.05 96.94 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Gen Digital Inc 30.04 7.51 4.25 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 278.93 9.17 10.20 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 108.22 23.61 8.33 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% UiPath Inc 438 4.19 4.80 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.71 2.66 5.24 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 27.17 9.69 7.90 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 220 3.61 4.90 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Average 135.56 14.46 16.79 6.93% $0.78 $1.51 66.99%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.72 , which is 0.28x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.13 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.77x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.63 , which is 0.81x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 1.26% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 56.96x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 34.72x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.1%, which is much lower than the industry average of 66.99%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for long-term performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.