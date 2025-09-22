September 22, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Mastercard 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.74%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $528.39 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $661.56 today based on a price of $584.49 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

