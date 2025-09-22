In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.25 55.34 9.07 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 23.96 6.97 4.02 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.40 1.35 1.01 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 214.32 21.90 8.93 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.27 4.32 1.31 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 22.15 25.62 3.93 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.66 7.52 3.66 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.59 2.59 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 51.34 10.04 3.39 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

At 37.25 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.73x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 55.34 which exceeds the industry average by 5.51x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.07 , surpassing the industry average by 2.68x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

