September 19, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Shell 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shell SHEL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, Shell has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHEL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHEL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,690.61 today based on a price of $70.79 for SHEL at the time of writing.

Shell's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SHEL Logo
SHELShell PLC
$70.79-0.91%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved