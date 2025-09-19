$1000 Invested In Shell 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Shell SHEL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, Shell has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHEL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHEL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,690.61 today based on a price of $70.79 for SHEL at the time of writing.

Shell's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

