$100 Invested In SPDR Gold Trust 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SPDR Gold Trust GLD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.47%. Currently, SPDR Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion.

Buying $100 In GLD: If an investor had bought $100 of GLD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $727.94 today based on a price of $339.00 for GLD at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold Trust's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

