Director Of Haverty Furniture Cos Sold $576K In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 18, RAWSON HAVERTY JR, Director at Haverty Furniture Cos HVT, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: JR's decision to sell 25,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Cos was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $576,306.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Haverty Furniture Cos shares are trading at $23.76, showing a down of 0.0%.

Delving into Haverty Furniture Cos's Background

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides various products such as Sofa Tables, Sleepers, End Tables, Cocktail Tables, Accent Pieces, Display Cabinets, Wall Decor, floral and Tress, and other related products. The company operates in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. All its activities are encompassed in its Merchandise division. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its upholstery products and, secondarily, from bedroom furniture.

Haverty Furniture Cos: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Haverty Furniture Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 60.82% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Haverty Furniture Cos's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.17. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Haverty Furniture Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 20.31 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Haverty Furniture Cos's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.55 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.43 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

