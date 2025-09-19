In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.31 10.05 11.32 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.87 8.40 8.36 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 120.85 21.23 29 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 12.35 1.20 2.50 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.15 5.13 6.53 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 363.51 5.62 2.78 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 188.11 2.08 1004.90 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 48.56 2.49 3.38 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 30.06 8.57 4.29 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.80 0.84 1.88 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 39.90 3.55 1.48 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.74 2.71 1.51 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 24.80 0.87 1.16 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 23.05 3.64 0.99 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.75 1.67 4.13 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 66.04 4.86 76.64 3.01% $3.5 $5.55 11.8%

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.31 , which is 0.43x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.05 relative to the industry average by 2.07x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.32 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.64% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.18x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 11.8%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

