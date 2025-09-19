September 19, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.02%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,075.12 today based on a price of $736.00 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPOT Logo
SPOTSpotify Technology SA
$736.000.26%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved