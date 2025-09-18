Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Texas Roadhouse Stock In The Last 15 Years

Texas Roadhouse TXRH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In TXRH: If an investor had bought $1000 of TXRH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,696.93 today based on a price of $159.78 for TXRH at the time of writing.

Texas Roadhouse's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

