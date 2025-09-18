September 18, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cloudflare Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.17%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $573.82 today based on a price of $216.04 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
95.89
Growth
29.44
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
