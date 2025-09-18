Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cloudflare Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.17%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion.
Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $573.82 today based on a price of $216.04 for NET at the time of writing.
Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
